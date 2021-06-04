MISSOULA, Mont. - A nationwide lumber shortage is now affecting local businesses in Montana.
General manager at Boyce Lumber, David Boyce-says lumbers' been in high demand since the pandemic started over a year ago. That's when lumber production stopped. According to consumer reports high demand and low supply is driving up the cost up today now more than ever.
The average cost for a project we saw pre-pandemic was in the ballpark of 20,000 dollars, and now that same project will cost you 60,000 dollars. Nearly triple the price of what many consumers previously budget.
Another problem they're running into is availability, Boyce said their challenge as a seller is simply buying the product for you in any market. Many folks are hoping to get their hands on wood today… to build decks—stairs—and such before the winter. And in Montana timing is everything.
Boyce recommends customers create a list of needed materials, and with luck hopefully find alternatives that will be available sooner rather than later. You can also head to local hardware shops do not carry large options of lumber right now, you can still get your hands on those supplies needed for minor projects.
At the moment, some experts are predicting this shortage will last at least another year.