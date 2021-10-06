MISSOULA -- The Missoula City Council voted 6-2 to reopen its Emergency Winter Shelter, but some nearby businesses are voicing concern.
The shelter, located off Johnson Street at 1919 North Avenue West, first opened in November of 2020 to help house people after the pandemic forced the Poverello Center to cut its capacity.
Nearby business owners, including the owner of Customm Upholstery, Bubba Vandenberg, said the Emergency Winter Shelter affects their businesses.
"Once the center filled up, then the overflow ended up either in my parking lot or in between my buildings, and it was my job the next morning to get 'em scurried off the property," Vandenberg said.
City officials put out a community call over the summer, to find a better option for the shelter, but didn't get any legitimate results. So, the Johnson Street Shelter rose to the top of the list.
Just a few doors down from Customm Upholstery, the owner of Legacy Finishes, Sean Rawson isn't completely against the shelter reopening.
"Yeah, I think it's a good idea. I mean, will it help with my business? Probably not, but I think everybody needs a spot that they know they're safe," Rawson said.
There will be some changes to the shelter this year, including on-site security and fencing. The shelter has over $6 hundred thousand dollars to fund this project from the City, County, and the Montana Human resource Council.
Ward 5 City Council Member, Stacie Anderson, said it's what they have to do.
"This is not an ideal solution, but it's the solution we have, and we need to be taking care of the most vulnerable people in our community," Anderson said.
An open house at the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter is set for Thursday, October 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.