MISSOULA, Mont. - The 'Can the Cats' food drive returns to Missoula for another season of giving and healthy competition.
Last year, the greater Missoula community canned the cats by 267,525 pounds, collecting a total of 671,707.9 pounds of food and monetary donations.
However, this year, the need is even greater.
While food collected in the greater Missoula community will be donated to the Missoula food bank, food donated on campus will be donated to the UM food pantry for students and UM families.
Hilary Rosa with the UM food pantry said the need is up about 50% this year. However, donations are coming in slower than last year.
With the holidays coming up, this drive is essential, she said.
"A lot of students don't go home for the holidays," Rosa said. "Camus and everything kind of shuts down and students are stuck here, international students are stuck here, it's important for them to feel taken care of."
The UM food pantry is in extra need of infant care items, but it's also appreciated when students bring in their favorite spices or sauces, something different than the average soup or other go-to food drive item.
Bins are set up around campus and volunteers will be collecting donations on Saturday as fans head into the game.