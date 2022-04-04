Police lights--Vault

UPDATE: APRIL 4 AT 10:29 A.M.

Police are still at the scene of the critical incident on Howell Street.

Negotiators and SWAT are on scene responding at this time.

The City of Missoula Police Department said in a release the incident is contained to the area.

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Negotiations team is responding to a "shots heard call" in the 700 block of Howell Street in Missoula Monday morning.

A release from The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to the report at around 5 a.m., and based on initial information and observations, officers stayed on scene and set up a perimeter.

The SWAT team has been requested to arrive to the scene of the incident.

MPD said the scene is evolving.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

