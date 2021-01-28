Last summer East Missoula resident Erin O’Riordain was asked to build a free little library in front of her house, but she said her neighborhood already has enough of those.
"There is a little free library on Somers and Speedway and another one down on the 200 block of Speedway so I told them you know what is really needed is a food pantry," O'Riodain said.
There is no grocery store in East Missoula, the closest one is three miles away on East Broadway in M
"All we have here is a gas station slash casino and Reno Cafe," O'Riodain said, "All the way from East Missoula, to Riverside, Milltown, and Boner there's not one grocery store out here."
So she decided to make a change, and built the first free little food bank. And the movement has only grown from there.
"In total there are three free little food banks, two in East Missoula and one in Riverside. But they all have the same message:
"Take what you need and leave what you can."
"I have more than some and less than others and that is enough to help," O'Riodain said.
But these little food banks are helping out with more than just food.
"Toiletries are a huge thing toiletries go really fast, baby food is always needed, dog food, pet food, hand warmers, hats and gloves," O'Riodain said, "I have a little bin out for hats and gloves that people can take."
O'Riodain is stocking up on anything a neighbor might need.
"This is my community and I will tend to this garden and hope it sustains, at least I can do this," O'Riodain said.
The first Food bank is in the 500 block of Speedway Ave, the second one is in the 400 block of Montana Street in East Missoula, and the third food bank is on First Street in Riverside.