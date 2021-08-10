Neighbors react to fencing along Reserve Street bridge

MISSOULA, Mont. - After being postponed because of supply shipping delays, this week the Montana Department of Transportation is putting up fencing around the Reserve Street bridge.
Near the bridge, homeless camps have been set up for years. After recent fires near campsites, the fencing is meant to protect the bridge. The heat and fires threaten the stability of the cement.
If it gets too hot, the bridge could be shut down.
However, the campers won't have to leave.
Neighbors are getting more and more frustrated.
Residents along Davis Street shared what they've been dealing with. Random cars will park on the road, they find people walking through their backyards, many have had their propane tanks stolen and they have to look out for garbage and needles.
While the fence will eventually protect the bridge, the gates won't be closed until the city and county find a new, safe camping location. So, people will still be able to get near and under the bridge.
Ty Tenderich lives on Davis Street. What's most frustrating is it seems these people didn't just fall on hard times, but choose to stay here, he shared.
"We want to live in a safe, wonderful environment," Tenderich said. "And for the amount of money, Missoula is getting to a point that, you have to spend to buy a house and try and make a future here, it is just amazing that we're allowing these people over there to dictate what goes on in this part of Missoula."
While the fence is going up, law enforcement will be patrolling the area, but they won't enforce trespassing until a new place is set up for these campers.
Construction will last for two to three weeks. Traffic shouldn't be impacted.