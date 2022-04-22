Neighbors to clean up Reserve St. bridge as MDT seeks legal authority to remove trespassers

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Earth Day comes around, neighbors are, again, taking matters into their own hands to clean up litter from a problematic area.

Trash continues to pile up along the Reserve St. bridge sidewalks and down the embankments, along with sofas and shopping carts.

Residents on Davis Street explained it's as bad now as ever and it's not safe to be out there with their kids.

Homeless camps have been set up for years here, but last August Montana Department of Transportation installed fencing to protect the bridge and keep campers out.

However, MDT didn't lock the gates until after the authorized campsite opened in January. The campers later returned, cutting the chain locking the gates.

Volunteer Kevin Davis is now organizing a clean up before the river floods.

“This is a big one because it needs to be addressed," Davis said. "Where we cleaned up last year on Earth Day, unfortunately, looks worse than it did when we addressed it last year."

He said he organizes these events because he fears if volunteers don't pick up the trash, no one will and it could end up in the river, adding this is a small step to addressing the larger problem of illegal camping in no trespassing areas.

This year's Earth Day Reserve St. Bridge cleanup will begin Friday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, MDT is taking legal action to get the area cleaned up. The department filed a verified complaint for injunctive relief and declaratory judgment in district court.

Bob Vosen, the Missoula district administrator, explained they're asking for permission to clear the property near and under the bridge which MDT owns.

He said their biggest concern is safety. The bridge is busy with traffic at all times of day, and paired with its location, there's a broad range of potential consequences.

“Consequences could be... on the low end is trash continues to get in the river and it's in the floodplain down there before it gets picked up," Vosen said. "On the high end, the bridge could be damaged to the point we have to close it.”

A previous Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in 2021 prohibits the criminalization of people without homes, so MDT can't physically remove them.

With limited options, MDT suspended their security contract with Rogers International and filed the complaint in court to get the authority to enforce trespassing laws and allowing law enforcement to remove campers.

"[We're looking to] provide for the safety of the infrastructure," Vosen said. "It's a tremendous investment that the taxpayers have in that bridge and we want to make sure we do everything to protect it."

He added MDT doesn't have the manpower or resources for ongoing cleanup, so he's grateful for neighbors helping out until they can do a final cleanup when it's cleared.