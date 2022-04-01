Neighbors to help deconstruct westside playground

MISSOULA, Mont. - Work is underway to get a popular park ready for a brand new playground.

On Saturday, neighbors will deconstruct the 24-year-old playground at Westside/Lowell Park to make room for a new structure this summer. A lot of the wood will be saved and reused.

Folks can volunteer for a two-hour shift between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to help unscrew and organize wood pieces.

The deconstruction efforts will be coordinated by Heritage Timber. Missoula Parks and Recreation will provide snacks and kids activities.

Heidi West lives in the neighborhood and helped coordinate the park renovations.

She explained while the new playground is exciting, there are some mixed emotions going into this deconstruction.

"I’m sure it’s sad for some people, because it is the end of an era in some ways," West said. "Then it’s also really exciting for others.”

She hopes by getting people involved in the deconstruction, it'll make the change easier.

The original fence pickets with names and messages from donors in the 1990s will also be available to claim by their owners.

Amanda Foreman and her daughter Claire said they're excited about the renovations.

They come to the park nearly everyday and appreciate having a designated space for little ones.

"We get her, she can just pretty much do what she pleases," Foreman said. "It’s really comfortable. It’s amazing weather right now too. It’s a great time to get out.”

Students at Lowell Elementary designed the new playground.

It will be 40% bigger and ADA accessible so kids of all ages and abilities get the chance to play.

The project should be wrapped up near the beginning of the next school year.

Pieces of the Westside/Lowell Playground will also be available to take home. A lot of the wood will be available to buy at Home Resource.

To claim your fence picket or sign up for a volunteer shift, click here.