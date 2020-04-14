MISSOULA, Mont. - Neptune Aviation Services says it is planning a special fly-over of Missoula hospitals Tuesday night, as part of the “Missoula Howls” community event that shows support of the local medical community.
"Neptune Aviation is extremely grateful to call Missoula 'home,' and witnessing the response of Missoula’s medical community to the COVID pandemic has been inspiring," said Jennifer Draughon, President of Neptune Aviation Services. "Neptune decided to show our support of the medical community by arranging a fly-over of Community Medical Center and St. Patrick’s Hospital at 8 p.m. tonight as part of Missoula Howls."
Neptune’s Tanker 10 will be airborne at 6:15 p.m. to conduct a training mission for the upcoming fire season and then execute a fly-over of both hospitals at 8:00 p.m. The aircraft will be piloted by Captain Dale Dahl and First Officer Jerome Peeren. Tanker 10 is expected to land in Missoula at 8:15 p.m.
"We are extremely excited to participate in Missoula Howls," Draughon said. "Tanker 10 will represent the entire Neptune Aviation family in support of Missoula’s outstanding medical community, first responders and those on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic."