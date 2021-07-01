SEELEY LAKE - Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Clearwater Cow is back!
Many people have been wondering what happened to the big bull that sits on the corner of Highways 200 and 83 at Clearwater Junction when you're traveling to Evening Anchor Angela Marshall's hometown of Seeley Lake.
Now, we know.
The owner of Clearwater Stop N Go, where the cow sits, wanted to give the heifer a fresh, new look for 2021's Independence Day celebration.
So Roxanne Ross called the team at Town & Country Auto Body in Missoula and they came to the rescue.
The cow was dropped off at their shop on Mother's Day in need of some serious repairs.
They had to reattach a horn, fix the tail and patch 32 bullet holes in the body, all on top of giving it a fresh coat of paint, 70's style.
And moooove over, folks! Thursday morning, the bovine was returned to its original post with its new brand and its new look.