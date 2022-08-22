MISSOULA, Mont. - The animal rescue "Big Sky Happy Tails" was created this year by owner Myranda Campbell.

The rescue focuses on rescuing and fostering pets such as cats and dogs, but also fosters farm animals and reptiles.

Many of the animals that they receive are overflow from other rescues and shelters, or fosters who can no longer take care of pets.

By partnering with other shelters and rescues, Campbell has been able to make connections with fosters and has helped her grow her own rescue.

For Campbell, it's her love for the animals that makes it all worth it.

"Seeing them grow up and just change other peoples lives, and just the whole impact of what having an animal can do," said Campbell.

The non-profit is currently working with a feral cat colony in Clinton, and is hopeful to have a new facility in their future.