HAMILTON, Mont. - The furry friends at Bitter Root Humane Association (BRHA) are about to get a new home. The association is moving into a brand-new facility as it continues to serve more and more animals.
The new shelter will serve all of Ravalli County and beyond, from Salmon, Idaho to Lolo. According to Kathie Butts, BRHA board president, BRHA re-homes about a thousand animals a year, on top of reuniting lost animals with their owners and helping find other animals homes on Facebook.
The shelter prides themselves on not turning away any animal in need. However, their current shelter is falling apart and crammed with animals and supplies anywhere they can fit.
While the new facility will be helpful for the workers taking care of the animals, it's mostly about the animals well-being, Butts said.
"I'm most excited to be able to see what happens when the animals leave the little shelter and come overs here and find out they got new digs and they are so amazingly awesome," Butts said. "I'm so excited to see how they react. I hope they just go, 'oh this feels so good."
This new shelter has bigger dog kennels with doggy doors to outdoor play areas. Additionally, it has cat condos and cat patios, a better treatment center and a new community education room that will be available for private events.
BRHA began fundraising for this project in 2006 and continues to raise funds to support the move and the animals. Butts said this new facility will support them for many years to come.
The shelter is planning to make the big move in early March. For more information, click here.