The University of Montana is celebrating Earth Week with a new interactive exhibit on campus
The exhibit is called "A Walk Through Time" and is made up of 90 colorful panels showing the 4.6 billion year long story of life on Earth.
The concept was created by physicist Sidney Liebes who wanted to inspire people during Earth Week by telling the story of Earth and how it was made. Liebs also said the exhibit doubles as a cautionary tale of how human actions made today can impact the Earth later on.
If you cant make it to campus this week the walk through time exhibit can also be seen online.