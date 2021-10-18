MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Passenger Authority is right on 'track' with their efforts to restore the North Coast Hiawatha Route as a daily Amtrak service.
A new assessment done by the Rail Passenger Association shows the economic impact the service could make to the seven states it would go through.
The service would run from Chicago, IL to Seattle, WA adding a predicted $271 million each year to economies along the route
The analysis shows it would carry around 400,000 passengers each year, including nearly 30,000 new passengers who wouldn't otherwise travel.
Missoula County Commissioner and Rail Authority Chair, Dave Strohmaier, said it's not just for Montana.
"For this to be truly viable, to be truly a national asset, we need to connect it to the national network and that means running it all the way from Seattle, all the way to Chicago through Southern Montana," Strohmaier said.
A national network that could bring federal funding.
Strohmaier said the analysis comes at a time when funding is 'coming down the tracks' in congress.
"We've got this infrastructure package, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package currently up for discussion in the U.S. House of Representatives. And also, we've got the Service Transportation Reauthorization, both of which includes significant dollars for a project just like this," he said.
It would cost Amtrak roughly $68 million a year to operate, a small amount of money compared to the overall economic benefit.
The Authority is now made up of 17 Montana counties, making them the largest transportation district in the state.
Strohmaier added that their work is gaining attention at the national level. He said the Deputy Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration recently contacted him, wanting a copy of the assessment.