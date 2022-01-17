MISSOULA -- For years, the area under the Reserve Street Bridge in Missoula has been a hub for homeless camping, but that's about to change as a new authorized camping area opens on Tuesday.
The camp sits just behind Super Walmart on Mullan Street and starting January 24, illegal camping won't be allowed in Missoula.
With the Poverello Center at full capacity and the Johnson Street Shelter filling up, the Poverello's Executive Director, Jill Bonny, said the new site offers an option that they didn't have before.
"I don't know how many times people say, 'well where do you want me to go?' and the answer would be like, 'I don't know.' But now we do know," Bonny said.
It will operate on a 'first come, first serve' basis, with room for up to four people in each of its 40 spots. The Poverello's Lead Hot Team Member, Guy Johnson, said the area will help those who aren't ready to move into an apartment or housing.
"I see this site as a really good resource for some of our folks that [are] in a transitional housing period. A lot of folks are not used to going from a campsite right into a apartment or a house. So, I mean it's good to come somewhere where they can [be] safe, [and] not have to worry about their stuff being stolen," Johnson said.
Residents will have to bring their own tents and supplies, but bathrooms, water, fire pits, trash and recycling will be provided.
Once the shelter is up and running, Missoula Mayor, John Engen, said the City won't tolerate illegal camping.
"I think over time it's gonna be come clear that we're serious about making sure public lands are not subject to illegal camping," Engen said.
The site will have 24/7 security, but other than that, it will be a simple, yet safe place for people to camp.
"For any human, having an option is great. So I mean, having that option of having somewhere to call your home is phenomenal," Johnson said.
For non-urgent public safety concerns, contact Rogers International Security at 406-396-9275. If you notice a logistical aspect of the site, call the Shelter Project Coordinator, Casey Gannon, at 406-552-6630. If you see people parking their cars or camping in the public right-of-way, call the City of Missoula Code Compliance at 406-552-6630.
For more information about the site you can visit the Engage Missoula website.
