MISSOULA — Downtown Missoula now has new banners for the first time in 22 years.
The old banners had been up since 1998.
Marketing and Events Director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership, Kristen Sackett, designed the new banners.
She said the copper-colored banners represent things that Missoulians love most.
"Caras Park is such a center-point for downtown and the bikes and the shopping and the food and music and of course, Mount Sentinel. You can't have a downtown without Mount Sentinel in the background," Sackett said.
In 2018, the Locals Restaurant in Downtown Missoula held a promotion that raised $10,000 for street décor.
That money went to the Missoula Downtown Foundation.
Sackett said they chose a vibrant color, but by coincidence, it happens to represent something else.
"It just happens to be very similar to the Griz, copper colors, so it was a happy accident. We're happy to have the new banners that showcase not only the downtown spirit, but also UM spirit," Sackett said.
Some banners also display photos captured by Lee Nye, a largely undiscovered photographer from Montana. Between 1965 and 1973, Nye took photos of regulars from the bar now known as Charlie B's.
"That's part of our heritage of Missoula. Those photos and those were people who were Missoulians and characters and locals," Sackett said.
The photo banners also promote a book that's coming out about Nye's life.
Each banner is funded through the Downtown Missoula Partnership as part of their heritage program.
Local non-profits can reserve banner space throughout the year to promote campaigns and events.
