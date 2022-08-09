New Chief Charlo Elementary playgrounds near completion, volunteers needed

MISSOULA, Mont. - The students at Chief Charlo Elementary aren't receiving one new play ground, but two, this summer. As the school year quickly approaches, volunteers are needed to ensure the project finishes.

Most of the installation is complete. The Parent Teacher Organization is now asking for volunteers to help finish the project, spreading mulch, to get it ready for the start of the school.

This project's been in the works for about six years, Jeffrey Avgeris, a Chief Charlo Elementary parent and husband who now sits on the MCPS Board of Trustees, explained.

The former playground was nearly thirty years old and kept needing repairs, so parts would be closed to kids.

The project costed about $125,000 and was paid for through fundraising, a sponsorship with Stockman Bank and funding from the district.

Avgeris said it gives him a good feeling his kids will get the most out of elementary school.

“When kids have a good environment outside to play in, there’s less behavior issues, which is important," Avgeris said. "It’s for the overall health of our kids, especially kindergarten thru fifth grade kids, it’s just so important. Having a good outside atmosphere for them, we want that. That’s really the most important part.”

The new playgrounds nearly double the size of the old ones.

On top of more space, there's new zip cruise zip lines, a big disc swing, swings and slides.

Volunteer parties will take place both Monday through Thursday until August 18. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a rake and gloves.

For more information, email chiefcharlopto@gmail.com.