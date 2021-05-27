MISSOULA, Mont. - A coach has been hired to head girls’ basketball at Sentinel High School.
Sentinel High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director, Brian Fortmann announced Sarah Pfeifer has been hired as the new head girls’ basketball coach.
According to Fortmann, Pfeifer’s background includes teaching and coaching for over a decade at the junior high and high school levels as well as holding coaching positions in girls’ basketball as well as track and field.
Pfeifer has played basketball throughout her own educational years earning distinction as the MVP of the Arkansas State High School Basketball Tournament in 2001. In addition, she went on to play at The University of Arkansas where she earned the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, twice.
Pfeifer also has experience as the Video Coordinator at The University of Washington where she was responsible for scouting opponents and assisting with recruiting.
Pfeifer’s education includes a BS in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Education in Sport Management, both from The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
“Sarah’s enthusiasm to work with students as a coach and a teacher is a major reason she was selected as the next head coach to lead our Spartan program,” Fortmann wrote. “Her philosophy includes taking advantage of the opportunities to teach students, build their self-confidence and lead them to experience success. She is currently working as a math teacher at Sentinel and is also certified in Health and Human Performance.”