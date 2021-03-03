MISSOULA, Mont. - A popular coffee shop in the Bitterroot has just expanded its foot print by opening a new shop in Missoula.
Big Creek Coffee Roasters opened their doors on Monday and started serving the Garden City.
The owner, Randy Lint, is a lawyer by trade. But nine years ago he turned his attention to coffee roasting.
"I just went down this rabbit hole of getting really interested in where coffee grows how it is processes and I really like the product I produced and I thought maybe others would like it too," Lint explained.
So, he opened Big Creek Coffee Roasters in downtown Hamilton.
"It was the first specialty coffee shop, really high end boutique coffee in the Bitterroot Valley but people really warmed up to it quickly," Lint said.
His shop became a neighborhood hang out in Hamilton, something he wants to replicate here.
"I see this part of Missoula as growing into the future," Lint said. "I noticed this area is under represented for coffee."
Lint moved into the new Blackfoot River Outfitters building on Russell street, and it turns out that was the plan all along.
"We have had this in the works for a while," Lint said. "There is almost this perfect triangle here: you got a brewery, now a coffee shop and a fly shop on this corner. It covers all your bases."
Who would have thought a coffee shop and a river outfitters was a match made in heaven, but that is exactly what Blackfoot Co-owner. John Herzer had in mind when he built the building in 2020.
"We knew Randy because he provides the beans for our Philipsburg store, so we started that conversation that we were looking for a coffee shop or a food business next door to us in our new place and he said, 'yeah, I'll do it," Blackfoot Co-owner Terri Raugland said.
The Blackfoot Building still has another rental space available. Both Raugland and Herzer say they are looking for the perfect fit.
"We still have 1,000 feet to rent, so if we get a sandwich shop that would be a really good fit because then you can get your coffee, get your sandwich, get your flies and head to the river," Herzer said.
Blackfoot River Outfitters and Big Creek Coffee Roasters are located at the corner of North Russell Street and Montana Street.