Missoula Parks and Rec is looking to create a new community center in the heart of Missoula but they want to hear what you want to see built there. The new community center would be an expansion of the Currents Aquatic center in McCormick Park.
McCormick park has a lot to offer, from a skate park, to a playground, and of course, Currents, but now the city is looking at adding more to this area.
"There is a gap around flexible multi use spaces that are multi generational, have flexible times, all hours, weekends, every time of the year, and I think there is a way to find that here," Parks and Rec Director Donna Gaukler said.
On beautiful sunny days, Missoula’s parks are full of folks going for runs, riding their bikes, and playing in the sun. But Gaukler wants to create a space to do all those activities, even when the sun is not out.
"We want to create a sustainable indoor facility with good indoor air quality," Gaukler said, "think about what we learned in the pandemic and recent fire seasons that piece is really exciting to me becuase we could provide a safe indoor space with good air quality."
The city created a new survey on their Engage Missoula website to create conversation about this project, but this plan isn't anything new.
"For the last 20 years it shows up over and over every time we do a statistically valid need survey it's a demand," Gaukler said.
While the demand for a community center has always been there, Parks and Rec wants to know specifically what you want to see added to currents. here is what a few folks at McCormick park had to say.
"I want more space like a bigger party room for birthdays," Wells McMackin said.
Indoor courts like pickleball, tennis, basket ball, or an indoor track," Chris Day said.
"We love biking maybe add a bike repair space?" Ali Gadbow said.
All great ideas, you can submit what you want to see at Engage Missoula. The comment section is open until March 29th.