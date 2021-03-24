MISSOULA -- Some unwelcomed visitors arrived in Missoula yesterday.
Two COVID-19 variants have made their way into the County, just as cases are on the rise.
The variant detected is called the California Variant, or B.1.429 and has already been found in about a dozen counties across the state.
Missoula City-County Health Officer, Ellen Leahy, said they're more concerned about something else.
"We are going back up on cases. Positivity rate in testing has gone up. The transmission rate has gone up and this is happening while we're at a race to get the vaccine out," Leahy said.
According to the health department, test positivity rates in Missoula County jumped two percent in the last week.
Leahy said the more the cases increase, the more likely it is to get variants.
"By allowing it to spread, we're basically training the virus to become more effective, and the vaccine is our way out," she said.
Cases aren't the only thing that's increased. Over the past week, 8 people in Missoula were hospitalized and the ages of those people is making officials nervous about variant spread.
"Three hospitalized were actually in their twenties, so the virus is still out there, it is still evolving to be more efficient," Leahy said.
She added that the pandemic could be over sooner rather than later, if everyone continues to take the necessary steps to slow the spread.
"You know if you're kind of waiting and seeing , 'Do I want to get the vaccine?' I strongly suggest making your decision sooner, and get in there," Leahy said.
Starting Sunday, March 28, anyone 16 and older in Missoula County will be eligible for a vaccine.
Visit the health department's website for more information.