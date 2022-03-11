MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County's Community and Planning Services Department kept busy this year.
They recently released their annual report showing accomplishments and new initiatives that took place over the last year, even breaking some records.
The planning department had the 68 development projects enter the pre-application phase, a record-breaking year, compared to the last five years where they only had between 14 to 33 annually.
Senior Planner for Missoula County's Community and Planning Services, Tim Worley, said more developers are stepping up.
"It's definitely an illustration that developers and their representatives are trying to get more lots online," Worley said.
The 68 projects include a mix of commercial and housing developments, but County officials said it's more than three-quarters are for housing developments.
Worley said a pre-application is one of the first phases of a project.
"It's showing lot layout, how the subdivision is accessed, location, how it will be served by roads, utilities and that sort of thing," he said.
Unlike in years past, Worley said 2021's pre-applications pushed development outside of the Missoula Valley.
"When we had the economic downturn about a decade ago, development really slowed down outside the Missoula Valley, so you didn't see a lot of projects in say, Frenchtown or Lolo. But now we're seeing that demand really increase," he said.
With housing prices skyrocketing, Worley said it's more feasible for developers to make investments in subdivisions outside of Missoula Valley now, than it was in the past.
Missoulians probably won't see projects break ground for a few years after they enter the pre-application phase, but the record gives hope for the future of housing.
