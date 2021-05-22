New database and portal aims to 'streamline' reports of missing indigenous people

MISSOULA -- The Blackfeet Community College unveiled a new portal that will help people report cases of Montana's missing and murdered indigenous people.
Kimberly Loring's sister, Ashley Loring-HeavyRunner went missing on the Blackfeet Reservation in 2017.
"When she went missing, there was a gap of when she was reported missing, because we had that trust, thinking that she was going to be okay," Loring said.
Four years later, Ashley hasn't been found.
Now, Loring is urging the importance of reporting someone missing as soon as possible.
"It's a long road to accept the fact that all of this could have been prevented," she said.
The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person's Coalition is launching the database and portal on the already existing MMIP Montana website.
Coalition Director, Drew Landry, said it aims to help tribal nations communicate better with law enforcement agencies.
"When we started, people were literally scared to report these cases," Laundry said. "They felt like nothing was going to come of it. Now they're reporting it in a timely manner and so something can be done," he said.
The site was created to be easy and efficient.
People can submit a missing persons report, which will get sent to local law enforcement agencies. The coalition will make sure that agencies got it, and will keep in touch with the person who submitted it. They'll also post the report on social media pages.
Loring added that her sister's story is one that is all to common.
"That's what I want to stress today is that......Ashley's story is not unique, it's the same as so many other stories and all these families that we've got to meet throughout these four years, they're empowering," Loring said.
Only the Blackfeet and CSKT tribes are currently taking part in the portal, but they hope to have all Montana tribes on board by the end of the summer.
The site is funded through a $25,000 grant from the Department of Justice, with a matched grant from AT&T.
Coalition members say the site is about 98% done, and they hope to get it launched in the near future.
Once launched, you can access it here.
They are also raffling off a Montana-made pony to raise money for Montana's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
The drawing will be held on June 26.
You can by a ticket at Rockin' Rudy's, Imagination Station, Bayern Brewery, Imagine Nation Brewery, The Rhino, T&C Lounge, Eagles Lodge or the Press Box.