MISSOULA -- The Montana Board of Regents approved a new bachelor's program in Public Health at the University of Montana.
The degree is the only undergraduate track for Public Health in Montana.
The program has been in the works for a couple years, but UM Public and Community Health Sciences Professor, Tony Ward, said once COVID-19 hit, the University made it a priority to get it going this fall.
"You know we're hitting the ground running. We have lot's of interest among students, and the quicker we can pump out students into the community to start addressing these issues, the better," Ward said.
The degree has four concentrations; Generalist Public Health, Community Health, Population Health, and Global Health.
As of Tuesday, there are about 40 students enrolled in the program. Ward said many people didn't know much about public health until the COVID-19 pandemic. He said because of this, there's more of an interest for it at UM this year.
"We're starting to get lots of inquires to our offices, to individual faculty within the program and definitely seeing an uptick in interest," Ward said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said employment for health care occupations will grow 14% from 2018 to 2028. Ward said the current need for public health officers backs that projection.
"I guess I really have a better understanding of that now going through this pandemic and just seeing the need for public health professionals locally, regionally and globally," Ward said.
The University launched its first Public Health 101 class this fall, covering topics in epidemiology, environmental health, and Policy.