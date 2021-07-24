MISSOULA, Mont. - Downtown Missoula Partnership is teaming up with the Heritage Missoula Program to bring a new historical experience through wayfinding kiosks.
They will be used to showcase Missoula's history t, thanks to community partnership groups dedicated to sharing the story of Missoula. The first two of nine storytelling kiosks showcasing our city history are now complete. All in part with the downtown missoula heritage interpretative plan focusing on themes from landscape homelands, create and exchange, community life, with memory and experience.
You can spot the first interpretative wayfinding kiosk at the missoula public library and the other displayed at the missoula art park. The Downtown Missoula Partnernship shares , they hope this experience brings more fun and knowledge to missoulians.
"One of our goals is to get folks that might not normally be invested in their heritage get excited about our legacy and our past," they tell us.
They goes on to say, "It's really just great to be able to find all these different stories, you know everyone you work with and every different diverse group has a different perspective and a different idea on what's their heritage, their Missoula, what there heritage feels like to them so it's been a really good time to understand Missoula is made up of a lot of different things and is a very diverse ad wonderful place for everyone."
The next kiosk is currently in the works and is expected to be showcased in the famously known Caras park within the next year.