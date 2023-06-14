MISSOULA, Mont. - Community Medical Center held a gauze ceremony on Wednesday dedicated to the gauze cutting ceremony in 1972 when the original hospital building first opened.
The project first broke out during the pandemic and was expected to open in 2022, but with all the unknown supply chain delays the project got pushed further back.
Many opportunities came with the delay, and allowed the hospital to reconsider some ideas they had to meet the healthcare needs of today.
The new Emergency Department will supply the hospital with many needs and Community Medical Center provided a list of some of the additions that will be added:
Dedicated behavioral health rooms
Bariatric sensitive spaces
Dedicated isolation rooms with a decontamination area for patients
with contagious diseases
Pediatric rooms
New trauma bays
Heated ambulance garage
911 lounge for first responders
“We are thrilled to celebrate this new facility today and then welcome our first patients tomorrow,” said Dr. Nancy Trangmoe, Medical Director for Community Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
After an in-depth analysis of Missoula’s population growth and a prediction of the future demographics of Western Montana was made, the $14.4 million project came to life.
The population for elders is predicted to grow, which means a higher demand for healthcare services and the new pediatric space will help children and families meet all their needs.
"The population throughout Western Montana is changing and we need to ensure we are meeting the healthcare needs of our community. Opening a new ER is just one example of how we are working to meet patient’s needs," said Bob Gomes, CEO at Community Medical Center.
The new emergency department is open 24 hours, seven days a week offering care for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.