MISSOULA -- Due to the pandemic, there's a greater need for shelter for those in need. That's why the Poverello Center in Missoula is gearing up for winter with a new addition, for this season only.
The Center is working with local government officials to open a temporary 24/7 emergency shelter in the Johnson Street Community Center.
The Shelter will open on Sunday and remain open through March 31st.
Right now, the Poverello can only house 88 guests, but the new shelter will allow room for a 150 additional people.
Executive Director for the Poverello Center, Amy Allison Thompson said opening the shelter is vital to keep those in need safe this winter.
"We need this space to make sure that folks have a place to come inside this winter, it's not ideal that we've had to come up with an entirely new plan, but that is where we're at right now," Thompson said.
The Center will be staffed 24/7 with Poverello Employees who will serve one hot meal a day along with sack lunches.
If you have additional question call the Poverello Center at 406-207-3372 or email:
Amy Allison Thompson: aallisonthompson@thepoverellocenter.org
Jesse Jaeger: jjaeger@thepoverellocenter.org