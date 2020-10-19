Mineral County bought brand new tasers and body cameras for their Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Toth invited Montana Right Now to a first-hand look at what law enforcement has to know before they can carry their new tasers and body cameras.
"We are probably the only county of this size who have this right now," Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said holding a Axon 3 body camera.
After Sheriff Toth was sworn into office this August he noticed his department's equipment was not up to par.
"They were carrying body cameras that were outdated and batteries wouldn't even last the full shift," Thoth said, "And their tasers were so old they were the first generation so they couldn't even get new batteries for them."
Toth says his top priority as sheriff is making sure his deputies have functioning equipment and are trained on how to use it.
"I told the commissioners when I took the job was I'm going to get these officers as much training as I possibly can," Toth said, "This department did not send officers off to get trained for budgetary reasons in the past but I plan to use surrounding departments like Missoula County, the City of Missoula, and Flathead County to help us with training."
That's exactly what he did, on Thursday two trainers from Flathead County came down to Superior to teach these deputies how to use their new tasers.
"Its fantastic," Mineral Counties newest deputy Shawn Visintin said, "It's actually a surprise for me, thinking I'm the new guy so I thought I'd get some of the really old equipment, things like that, so I'm quite impressed. The new Sheriff is doing a good job."
The tasers and body camera's Mineral County bought are the latest models from Axon. In fact, with this technology, the different components can actually talk to each other. So when a taser goes off, body cameras turn on.
"If there are multiple officers on scene and one or two don't have their cameras on, who ever takes their taser off safety, that will activate every camera in a 30 foot radius," Toth said.
Plus, all body camera footage is instantly uploaded to the cloud once an officer plugs in their camera. Then that video is available to the Sheriff and administrators right away.
"Especially in todays world, and what is going on, we want to be able to be transparent with the community, and say here is the video here is what happened." Toth said, "And only administration can access it, officers can't delete it."
Body camera and taser training lasted two days. Durring the training, not only did deputies learn how to use the new tasers, they learned how they felt too. Deputy Visintin volunteered to get tased himself.
"I'm a little bit nervous, but I'm really looking forward to it," Visintin said moments before getting tased.
Visintin stood on a mat with officers holding each of his arms, so he wouldn't fall on his face. Four feet behind him, a trainer stood, armed with a taser. She counted down then pulled the trigger. Visintin stiffened letting out a grunt of pain as his coworkers lowered him to the mat.
50,000 volts propelled two probes into Visintin's lower back and upper thigh. Delivering 22 pulses of .0002 amps per second, for five seconds. He said it felt like Thor's Hammer hit him in the kidney. But after those long five seconds were over, they pulled out the probes and replaced them with band-aids.
"I cant feel the spots where they pulled the probes out, they are pretty numb, but there was no way I was moving. I was completely immobilized," Visintin said.
The Sheriff's Office signed a five year contract with Axon. They will receive new cameras every two and a half years, ensuring their deputies will always have functioning and up to date equipment.