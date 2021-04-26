MISSOULA, Mont. - Under the new FEMA program, individuals and families may no longer worry about funeral expenses accrued due to unexpected COVID-19 related deaths. This program is aimed to help friends and families who have suffered those hardships within the past year, and those who may have to address it in the future.
Applications are now open across the country to apply for financial aid through the FEMA program, but there are a few criteria to note.
One in particular is you must have acquired funeral costs of your loved one's passing and it must be documented as COVID related through a death certificate.
Garden City Funeral Director Luke Paulson shared what this process looks like for individuals interested in applying.
"You have to pay for the funeral costs upfront. Then through FEMA you can apply. If you're eligible and approved you can get up to $900,000 reimbursed via check or via direct deposit," Paulson said.
The application process begins over the phone with a FEMA representative. You're asked to have all required documentation on hand during the phone call. Especially the most essential paperwork: the death certificate.
This program extends to, not only previous funeral expenses, but future ones as well.
"You can go ahead and pay for future services. So if you wanted to have services in June or July... and you can get reimbursed for future services as well," Paulson said.
You're recommended to submit all expenses at once. When your application is submitted you will be given a number to track whether your application is approved or denied. Applications are free of charge, but could come with extended wait times, as high volume calls are expected.
Paulson also says the process is not a short one and could take at least a week for a final decision to be made by FEMA.
To qualify you must have paid for the funeral expenses for a COVID related death and provide documentation, such as a death certificate stating the cause of death. As well as provide receipts for funeral expenses paid.
Those who have received any previous county burial assistance will not be eligible for funding, and those with specific life insurance policies may also not qualify.
Any COVID related funeral expenses accrued from March 2020 to the present and into the future is eligible.
If you suspect you loved past away due to COVID before March 2020, it is recommended you speak with a doctor to make any necessary adjustments before you submit your application.
You can begin the application process by calling 844-684-6333. It is recommended you refer to the Full Pre-Call Check List before you call.
A full list of eligibility requirements can be found on the FEMA website.