MISSOULA, Mont. - Since the pandemic hit we've been experiencing a lot of shortages from food to fuel and this time of things, it's now foam.
And comes as surprise to most it's used in boats, RV's, refrigerators, and furniture.
Local retailers, right now are trying to keep up with customer demands. Especially furniture stores as foam is commonly used in a majority of their products from sofas to mattresses.
For businesses like Conlin's Furniture in Missoula, COVID related impacts such as a shortage on materials like foam led to little or no product.
Then, factories had to shut down which led to little or no inventory.
This meant distribution to their store sites was slim to nothing.
And ever since the pandemic hit over a year ago, local retailers and consumers have been though it all.
"We have never been through such an experience a the COVID shortages, first it was just shutdowns of all the factories, enthen when they opened back up they had to be at smaller capacity, then there was a foam shortage, a fabric shortage, and also the mechanisms for a lot of the lift chairs, recliners, and sofa sleepers," said district manager Lisa Buseman.
Currently, as manufacturers are now getting caught up with orders placed over a year ago. A new foam shortage means consumers looking to buy furniture will face delivery timelines between 6-8 months out.
But there is one way around this debacle.
For those customers still shopping on a tight timeline, if you see something you may want, you're recommended to snag it while you can.
"If there's specific things you want to order, don't wait it will take forever to get in," she said
Right now, sales are rolling through for those products. As new orders will be putoff until materials such as foam come back in full stock.
Keep in mind inventory still remains limited as backorders are now coming in, and this issue is not going away at least for another year.