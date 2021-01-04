A new food truck in Missoula is bringing Middle Eastern cuisine to Western Montana. The Ragheef food truck opened in Missoula on Monday
From the dough, to the toppings, then sizzling in the oven, Ragheef is serving authentic Middle Eastern flatbreads that are all made by the hands of the Omar family.
"We arrived in Missoula in 2017, so almost four years now," Ragheef Owner Annar Omar said, "its a family owned business so I have my sister and other relatives working for us so they are preparing the dough and making it ready for baking."
Annar and his sister Zena also own the Kamoon food truck, but they opened Ragheef to showcase a variety of Arabian cuisine.
"We needed to expand our cultural food and show the community there is more Middle Eastern food options," Omar said.
Monday was the grand opening of the new food truck, and before 1 they were all sold out.
"Its made me really proud and I give my thanks to the community that already supports us and they come here to our food trucks and come again and that makes us very happy," Omar said.
If you missed the truck on Monday Omar said they will be back on Tuesday with even more.
You can find Ragheen at Imagine Nation Brewing Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1p.m.