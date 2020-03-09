A new measure's been added to the June primary ballot in Missoula. It will now be up to voters to decide whether to adopt a 2-cent per gallon gas tax.
The County Commissioners voted unanimously today to put the gas tax on the June ballot. Today's vote came after the commissioners asked for public input on the issue.
If the 2-cent per gallon gas tax passes, money raised by this new tax will go toward construction and maintenance of roads in the city and county.
An advisory panel estimated the tax would generate about $1.1 million annually to be split between the city and county.
"Local governments have limited sources of revenue and almost all of their road maintenance funding comes from property taxes and this new local motor fuel tax would help diversify local revenue generation," Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said.
Additional information from the advisory committee estimates non-residents visiting the county would generate about $400-thousand in revenue.