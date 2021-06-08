New health care center to open in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - A new health care center, Bitterroot Health - Stevensville, will open in late 2022.
With the Bitterroot Valley growing, the new facility will make it possible for local folks to get continuous and preventative care without having to travel as far to places like Hamilton and Missoula, saving them a 20-plus minute drive.
The center will provide the following services:
- Primary care
- Walk-in/Urgent care
- Women's health services
- Specialty services
- Rehabilitation services
- Lab services
- X-ray, CT & ultrasound
- Ambulance services
Pete Dunn, the incoming regional director of Bitterroot Health - Stevensville, said this access is huge because now people will more likely get help sooner, leading to less severe problems and ultimately saving lives.
"They can get the services they need," Dunn said. "Our focus is going to be on wellness and catching things early, keeping people healthy."
The new Bitterroot Health - Stevensville is part of an expansion project planned by Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. The 21-thousand square foot facility will be located off Highway 93 on Kootenai Creek Road. They're breaking ground this fall and then plan to open in late 2022.
Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital is looking for community input on what they'd like to see in the new health center. To be a part of the conversation, please contact marking@mdmh.org or call 406-375-4589.