MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department and partnership healthcare are teaming up with All Nations, a native-based health center to launch a new program to bring services directly to our more at-risk communities.
It will be geared toward our more vulnerable populations like those in crisis, low income families, and especially those in our Indigenous communities.
"We cannot have that conversation without native people at the table because we are the ones impacted the most by social determinants of health and have the most health disparities in our community,” said Skye McGinty executive director with All Nations Health Center
Under the new program, healthcare workers will be out-sourced to come to the aid of folks needing any assistance, no matter how small. Since the pandemic, Partnership Health has seen money and resources being the biggest setbacks, so now the time to help them is critical.
"When people aren't able to meet their needs for a really long time and they go into crisis, you're not able to pay your medical bills, enthen you lose your house so now you're on the street and now you're in crisis but if somebody is out there a little bit earlier in the process to be a safety net to do some prevention work then we're able to prevent people from entering into that crisis,” said program development manager Gretchen Neal
Neal and McGinty tells us they've already seen success in connecting folks to what they need. If you to connect and send in a referral request with Partnership Health click here and if you wish to do so with All Nations click here.
