MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Organization of Realtors recently released its latest housing report for both renting and buying in the area.

It shows things aren't improving. In fact, they're getting worse.

The rental vacancy rate now sits below 1% and there's less than one month's supply of homes for sale.

According to the report, a market is considered healthy when there's between a three and nine month supply of houses for sale, and a rental vacancy rate between five and eight percent.

Prices continue to climb with no supply.

The report shows the median price of a home rose to $529,000 during the first quarter of 2022, and the average rent for a two bedroom is now more than $1,100 a month.

Broker Gillian Fetz Edgell with Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty explained what's at risk if community and industry leaders don't work together to create solutions.

“If we take a population who we know to be some of our absolute essential workers... our subcontractors that work here, the people that serve your food at McDonalds, our teachers in our schools... what we are doing by driving these housing prices up is going to change the character of our town because those folks can no longer afford to live here," Fetz Edgell said.

She explained material costs, land costs and wages aren't going down, the permitting process is lagging and interest rates are rising, creating a perfect storm for housing and rental costs.

Looking ahead, according to the latest development snapshot from the city, officials approved a total of 71 residential construction permits in February, 52 of those being apartment units.

Total residential construction growth for the 2022 fiscal year now sits at 838 more units.

To view the full housing report, click here.