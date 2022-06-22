MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County and the Poverello Center received multiple grants for a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans.

The federal grants totaled up to over $1.4 million and will go toward the new housing facility.

The Poverello purchased the Clark Fork Inn in December 2021 and plans to renovate the property for 17 non-congregate units.

"The housing is part of it but they're also receiving mental health support, medical support, and case management," said Missoula County Grants Administrator Sindie Kennedy. "It's an opportunity for a lot of support and a lot of interactions with each other, community development, and community support."

The Inn is expected to be an extension of the Poverello providing many of the same services.

The renovation is projected to be open for housing around June of next year.