MISSOULA - The City of Missoula, Missoula County and the Poverello Center will operate a shelter at the Johnson Street Community Center as part of this year's Emergency Winter Shelter Plan.
The plan will be presented at at the Missoula City Council's Committee of the Whole Meeting on Wednesday, October 21 at 1:30 PM.
In the previous two winters, a satellite shelter has operated at the Salvation Army building on Russell Street in Missoula, in addition to the Poverello Center location on Broadway.
Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the Poverello Center has decreased capacity to 88 people per night. And according to a press release from the City of Missoula, "more people than usual are living outdoors in fear of congregating indoors during a pandemic."
The addition of the Johnson Street location this year will allow for more space during the winter months. It will be staffed 24 hours a day by trained professionals from the Poverello Center from November 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021. The facility will serve one hot meal every day, and have sack lunches available throughout the day.
The shelter is funded by more than $330,000 in federal grant money and $50,000 each from the City of Missoula and Missoula County.
The public in encouraged to learn more about the shelter by attending the virtual Zoom meeting Wednesday.
A public open house is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29 from 4 PM until 7 PM at the Johnson Street Community Center at 1919 North Ave. W.