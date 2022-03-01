MISSOULA, Mont. - As Missoula continues to expand, developers of a new neighborhood are prioritizing green space with a proposed park, and designers want your input.
The proposed West End Farm and Park is unique because of its size. Its preliminary design is 28 acres, nearly the size of McCormick Park, and a lot bigger than what you'd normally see in a neighborhood park.
There are also plans for a working farm.
This new park and development will be just north of Hellgate Elementary, near the intersection of Flynn Lane and England Boulevard.
As the design process for this project begins, developers and Missoula Parks and Rec want to hear from the public about what should be included within the park and farm.
They're encouraging all Missoulians to take an online survey.
Nathan McLeod, Missoula Parks and Rec's parks and trails development specialist, said as this specific area grows, having a large park will be a huge plus for future residents.
“I personally think that parks are critical infrastructure to our community and I think a lot of people will agree with me there," McLeod said. "Having that at the very beginning of this process and thinking about how this park interacts with the new neighborhood is really important."
One area resident, Graham Cobb, said he's excited about the idea of having more space to enjoy for his family and active dog.
“We all need more green space, especially with all the building that’s going on in Missoula," Cobb said. "It’s always nice to have an equal balance of green space and housing.”
He added having so many parks throughout town is part of what makes Missoula a great place to live.
To learn more about the proposed park and farm, click here. The survey is open through March 7, then a final draft should be set late spring.
