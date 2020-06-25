BITTERROOT NTL. FOREST- One new lightning fire was reported in the Bitterroot National Forest Thursday, June 25.
The fire is on the far west side of the forest in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. It is currently staffed with two Bitterroot NF helitack and is contained and being moped-up according to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest.
There has also been two other smoke reports that have not been located at this time.
On Wednesday the forest moved to Moderate Fire Danger, and Discover Bitterroot National Forest says the fire danger has been rising this week with the warm weather.
“Even though the live fuels are very green, the dead fuels have been rapidly drying. The weather forecast is for continued warm weather through most of the weekend and then cooling with a chance of additional thunderstorms and precipitation,” Discover Bitterroot National Forest wrote.
So far this summer there have been three human-caused and four lightning-caused fires.
Current staffing includes one Type 2 Initial Attack helicopter, one Type 2 helicopter (water delivery only), 7 engines, and one 10 person hand crew.
Currently, they have two engines, one 10 person hand crew and 9 overhead resources on fire assignments in the southwest, and the Bitterroot Hotshot crew is on the Lump Gulch Fire in Helena.