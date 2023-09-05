LOLO, Montana- Tuesday, September 5, was the first day of classes for Lolo's new K-8 school. The new $29 million building will serve around 550 students who will all be under one roof which is something the school district has desired for a long time.

Construction for the new school began in April 2022 and the project stayed on schedule to be ready for the first day of school.

The Superintendent for Lolo School, Dale Olinger, explained the main emphasis for the new school is making life safe for the kids by better controlling who comes in and out of the building.

The students don't have to go outside between buildings to access different services like they had to at the old school. Olinger also believes that school days will be more efficient with everything being in one building.

"Everything's under one roof now, which is a big change for us, so that'll be more efficient as it is." Olinger said. "We expect that the flow of students between classrooms and teachers and specialists will really improve their student experience. "

The new building will also make life easier on teachers. Each classroom comes with a smartboard and HVAC controls. Teachers can better manage their students when they are compacted in one building.

Dakota Long who is a Tackle (Technology Consumer Labs) Teacher at the Lolo School for fifth through eighth grade, was "blown away " by the new facility and it made his life much easier for teaching his classes. The different topics Long teaches involve cooking, sewing, 3D printing, and video game design. The equipment that comes with the new school will help him teach his class more effectively.

Long said, "it's [Lolo School] just made my life a lot easier because we got a brand-new oven... beautiful kitchens and all these spaces where students can learn a lot easier and it's just safer for everybody."

The property's construction is still not completely finished as there are still some outdoor landscaping to be complete. The school, however, was operational for the first day of classes with everyone under one roof.