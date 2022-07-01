New Missoula County zoning code goes into effect

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana's population grows, Missoula County is planning long-term for its future, determining how it'll support the need for housing while maintaining its natural resources, through a new zoning code now in effect.

The code regulates development outside of city limits, ranging from Bonner and North Lolo to the wye.

For people looking to do summer projects, the permitting process will remain mostly the same, but the standards might be different, Andrew Hagemeier with Missoula County's planning, development and sustainability department explained.

Here are the permits affected by the new code:

Zoning compliance / building permits

Floodplain permits

Subdivisions

Exemptions from subdivision

Buildings For Lease or Rent

Condominium and Townhome Exempt Developments

Zoning variances

Special exceptions

Zone changes

According to Hagemeier, the transition's been seamless, so far business is continuing as normal.

The new code won't show changes overnight, but will have a lasting impact.

“This is the largest, probably most important piece of land use decision that county commissioners have made in almost 50 years," Hagemeier said. "In terms of land use for Missoula County, this is as big of deal as we’ve seen in generations.”

Over time, the county will see more diversity in the types of housing built, neighborhoods will become more walkable and things like corner stores, affordable housing and energy efficient buildings will be more common, along with more protected agriculture land and wildlife corridors, he explained.

Hagemeier credited the participation from county residents in helping the code overhaul, saying revising a 40-year-old code in six months is a huge accomplishment.

For further guidance to the transition of the new code, click here.