MISSOULA -- Homelessness is a growing issue in Missoula, and it won't be long before people camping under the Reserve Street bridge will have to find a new place to live. But when that happens, they'll have a place to go.
The County plans to open a new camping area located behind Walmart at 3690 Clark Fork Lane.
The County's Shelter Project Coordinator, Casey Gannon, said the whole point of the camp is to keep it simple, and similar, to camping under the Reserve Street Bridge.
"In terms of the campsites, it will pretty much just be roped off 10 ft. by 20 ft. squares for people to pitch their tent and put whatever they want in there, in terms of what they need to live and stay in there," Gannon said.
The Montana Department of Transportation recently used state construction funds to put fences around the Reserve Street bridge, but they've already been cut through. MDT said they don't plan on fixing the fences until there's another place for people living under the bridge to go.
Gannon said he hopes the new site will help.
"Hopefully we can convince as many people to move, and help them to move, without having to kind of force their hand in terms of moving over," he said.
Unlike the Reserve Street bridge encampment, the new site will be legal, it'll have security, bathrooms and water. On Thursday, fences were put up around the site, to separate it from nearby businesses.
Gannon said the camp gives people another option.
"I think it's a great option to have and something I think we need in the community. You can't expect everyone to be going through all the different systems we have in terms of providing something, so having those options for them I think is a good spot to be," he said.
He added that he hopes it bridges the gap as they work to solve the affordable housing crisis.