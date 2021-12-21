MISSOULA -- In a little over a month, local veterans will have more access to care with the new David J. Thatcher VA clinic set to open in Missoula.
The new clinic is located just off of Broadway Street near the airport.
Officials said it's fully designed with veterans in mind, so that local vets will have access to everything they need, all in one spot.
The price many veterans have to pay for fighting for our country is a lot. Local vet, Jim Peterson, said there's a number of reasons he needs medical care.
"There's counseling for my PTSD, there were some medical issues that cropped up, and I was diagnosed with type two diabetes because of the Agent Orange," Peterson said.
But getting proper care hasn't always been easy.
"I'm glad the clinic is here because I used to have to drive to Fort Harrison, and in this weather, it was a vicious drive," he said.
The existing VA clinic in Missoula is small and doesn't offer all the resource some people, like Peterson, need.
But, Missoula VA Clinic Manager, Tiny Hudson, said the new facility will have x-ray and ultrasound technology, more Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT), an expanded cardiology department and more.
"With us being able to add additional providers, we won't have to have as many patients going to get care in the community, because we will be able to see them more quickly," Hudson said.
The 60,000 sq. ft. facility will also have an in-house Veterans Benefits Administration, a larger lab and nearly 30 additional parking spots.
For Peterson, the bigger facility brings hope for a better future.
"Just more space, and maybe more opportunities and so on," he said.
The facility will have a grand opening on Jan. 28 and start seeing patients on Feb. 1.