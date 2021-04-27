New Missoula YWCA building open for services

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the final phase of construction continues, the Missoula YWCA Meadowlark building is now open for some services at 1800 S. 3rd St. W.
While crews work on finishing final touches with furniture and landscaping, the building is open for services like walk-in counseling for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, case management for families experiencing homelessness and support groups.
When the Meadowlark fully opens, it will be able to house nearly double the number of families and survivors that the old YWCA building on Broadway was able to serve. Becky Margolis, the communications coordinator shared there, they had a long waiting list and, at times, it took weeks before they were able to provide services.
"But, in the Meadowlark, anytime a family loses their housing in Missoula, they'll be able to come here and get emergency housing that night," Margolis said.
The Meadowlark is split into three wings: the Missoula Family Housing Center which is operated in partnership with Family Promise, the YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter, and YWCA Program Center.
The housing center will be able to house 31 families and the domestic violence shelter will house up to 13 survivors and their children.
YWCA Missoula will be hosting a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on May 6 where folks will get a closer look at what's inside. Afterwards, the first families will move in to the shelter. For more details on the event, click here.
The Meadowlark is located at 1800 S. 3rd St. W. Current business hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The domestic violence program provides walk-in counseling from noon to 4 p.m. The crisis line can be reached 24 hours a day at 406-542-1944. Housing case management is open for walk-ins on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. YWCA Missoula can be reached at 406-543-6691.