MISSOULA -- Community members and guests of the Poverello Center in Missoula, put their artistic abilities to work on Saturday.
They came together to paint a mural outside the Poverello Center that displays the message, "you are loved."
The local Christian Science Church brought nationally known artist, Alex Cook, to design the mural.
He has painted the message about 80 times around the country, for over six years.
"It's a message to the community, that I expect will become a focal point, not only for the Poverello Center community, but I hope for the Missoula community," Cook said.
Judy Barker with the Christian Science Church recruited Cook for the job.
"I heard an interview with our church with him and I thought that would be such a lovely thought to bring him here," Barker said.
Director of Development at the Poverello Center, Jesse Jager, said it's a good reminder for those in the Poverello who are struggling with homelessness.
"If you can imagine how we're all feeling right now, and how challenging it is, can you imagine how that would feel like if you were homeless?," Jager said.
Cook said he went through a severe battle with depression and this message was one thing that really helped him.
"One of the many things that helped was I really felt sense of "I am loved" and it's a thing that I don't have control over, I'm just loved," Cook said.
Cook added that over the next few days he'll be putting finishing touches on the three words that have so much power.