MISSOULA, Mont. - A new nonprofit Indigenous Made Missoula is looking to break down the barriers some our Native Americans especially our entrepreneurs.
Geared towards closing the gap for social and economic disparities for our Native American community through networking and setting up events for people to connect, learn, and thrive.
Co-founders Dacia Griego and Latisha Buck Elk Thunder shared how this nonprofit been a vision for as long as they can remember.
"It's really the focus of what we are doing and trying to center those voices and to increase indigenous representation in Missoula but also within historical Missoula locations as well,” said Greigo.
"A big part of our goal and I think our values are to uplift and to center and create visibility and spaces for indigenous representation,” said Buck Elk Thunder.
So far, they've been able to bring dozens of folks indigenous and non-indigenous together with even more gatherings in the works. If you wish to be a part of it or want to know you can support, you can connect by clicking here.
