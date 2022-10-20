MISSOULA, Mont. - While World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20 to promote awareness, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess has also proclaimed the day as Osteogenic Loading Day to encourage preventative strategies.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, half of women and about a quarter of men over the age of 50 worldwide will fracture a bond in their lifetime.

OsteoStrong Missoula is working to combat those statistics by getting people people stronger with the Osteogenic Loading process.

According to physical therapist Rachel Ames, its beneficial for everyone from older adults to high performing athletes. It helps the body stimulate new bone growth naturally, helping prevent or reverse osteoporosis, as well as reduce chronic aches and pains throughout people's backs and joints.

The program walks participants through ten minute training sessions once a week targeting different areas like the chest, legs and hips, core and spine to improve bone density and help balance and posture.

Linda Dennison started the program six weeks ago and already feels a difference.

“I’m already feeling stronger," Dennison said. "I was out in the garage and, literally, picked up a box, because you lift with your legs, and literally picked up a box and thought, 'I did this!' Before I would say, 'Can somebody help me?' and now I’m getting my independence back and energy back.”

Osteogenic Loading uses robotic musculoskeletal treatment devices to utilize high impact emulation, Ames explained, meaning it creates higher impact activity safely to build up more bone density than possible from other exercise.

With denser bones, muscle strength can develop beyond plateaus.

“Your muscles can only be as strong as your bones," Ames said. "So the stronger your bones are, the stronger your muscles can be. Through that adaptive response with Osteogenic Loading you can also increase your muscle density.”

In recognition of October 20 being World Osteporosis Day as well as Osteogenic Loading Day in Montana, OsteoStrong Missoula is offering complimentary trails for the month of October and will hold a grand opening celebration Thursday, October 27.

More details about the trial and event can be found here.