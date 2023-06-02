MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess announced the appointment of a new police chief Friday.
Serving the Missoula Police Department for 27 years, Mike Colyer was appointed as police chief.
His appointment will go through confirmation by the Missoula City Council, and his new role as police chief will begin June 12.
He has been serving as Missoula's interim police chief since March.
The following is the press release from the city of Missoula:
Mayor Jordan Hess is pleased to announce his appointment of Captain Mike Colyer as Missoula’s new police chief.
Colyer, who was born and raised in Missoula, is a 27-year veteran of the Missoula Police Department. He has been serving as interim police chief since March. He will assume official duties on June 12. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Missoula City Council.
“I’ve appointed Captain Colyer after a thorough process in which we talked with dozens of Police Department staff members,” Mayor Jordan Hess said. “I’m very pleased. Mike is thoughtful, methodical and compassionate, and he cares deeply about the department and the community.”
After graduating from high school in Missoula, Coyer attended the University of Montana before attending North Idaho College, where he earned a degree in Law Enforcement. He worked as a police officer for the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Police Department from 1994 to 1996 before returning to Missoula to begin his career with the Missoula Police Department. As a patrol officer, Colyer was a motorcycle officer in the Traffic Unit and worked as Field Training Officer before being promoted to sergeant in 2001. As a sergeant, he supervised Uniformed Patrol Teams, the Traffic Unit and the Street Crimes Unit.
Colyer was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008 and served in the Office of Professional Standards, where he was responsible for citizen complaint investigation, internal investigations, recruiting and new officer hiring.
In 2011, he graduated from the 244th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Later that year he was promoted to captain and assigned to the Detective Division. A significant accomplishment in that position was his role in guiding the Missoula Police Department’s work with the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the Department’s response to sexual assault.
In 2022, Colyer transferred to his current assignment as the Administrative Captain, where he oversees the Office of Professional Standards, the Property and Evidence Unit, the Records Unit, Police Support Specialists and Training.
Colyer has held many collateral duties along the way, such as being a SWAT Operator, SWAT Team Leader and the Tactical Operations Commander. He has also been an instructor in chemical agent, impact weapons, TASER and use of force. Colyer was one of the first Drug Recognition Experts and Drug Recognition Expert Instructors in Montana and was Drug Evaluation and Classification Program Coordinator, Agency Coordinator and State Coordinator.
Captain Colyer is married and has two children in college. He enjoys hunting, fishing, cycling, running and spending time on Flathead Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.