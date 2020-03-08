MISSOULA - A new chief is behind the desk at the Missoula Police Department.
Chief Jaeson White officially took over in the office last week.
White has previously worked for the California Highway Patrol since 1995, in both patrol and administrative positions.
While he was a patrol officer in the San Francisco Bay area, he always lived outside the city and tells us Missoula is actually the biggest town he has ever lived in.
As the new police chief, he says he wants to be an engaged leader both in the office and out in the community.
"I plan to be engaged in the community and meeting with all the external stakeholders because there are opportunities for us to provide better services and I wont know that until I reach out," Chief White said.
White says once he settles into the new role, he'll figure out ways to engage more in the community.