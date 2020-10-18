The Ewam Garden of One Thousand Buddahs in Arlee unveiled the latest addition to the garden Sunday, a 38-foot-tall column for prayer flags.
The garden preformed a virtual ceremony over the weekend complete with smoke offerings and the hanging of brand new prayer flags. With the hanging of new prayer flags, they are praying for obstacles to be removed and to bring good luck to everyone.
The flags hung Sunday focus on the wish that this pandemic will be over soon making way for a new wonderful year.
"They say anyone who sees heard or touches the prayer flag will be benefitted by it or even anyone struck by the same wind that blew the prayer flag," Garden Abbot Namchak Khen said.
Prayer flags are replaced every few months.